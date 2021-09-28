Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on CTTAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,007. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

