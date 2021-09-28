Contrasting Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) & Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 29.53% 6.75% 3.52% Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Equity Residential and Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 13 5 0 2.28 Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Equity Residential presently has a consensus target price of $82.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.88%. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.89%. Given Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.57 billion 11.66 $913.64 million $3.26 24.57 Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

