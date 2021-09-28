Contrasting Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) & Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

This table compares Niu Technologies and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 7.34% 22.23% 11.42% Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A

30.8% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Niu Technologies and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 1 0 5 0 2.67 Lucid Group 1 0 2 0 2.33

Niu Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.92%. Lucid Group has a consensus price target of 23.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.88%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Niu Technologies and Lucid Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $374.61 million 4.92 $3.96 million $0.33 73.30 Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Lucid Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.