Contrasting Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Power Solutions International has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.9% of Power Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Power Solutions International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Power Solutions International and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Solutions International -8.87% -706.96% -5.34% Unrivaled Brands -57.06% -13.14% -7.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Solutions International and Unrivaled Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Solutions International $417.64 million 0.25 -$22.98 million N/A N/A Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.85 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

Power Solutions International has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Power Solutions International and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Power Solutions International beats Unrivaled Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The company was founded by Gary S. Winemaster, Kenneth J. Winemaster and William Winemaster in February 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.