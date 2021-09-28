Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CPA. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $85.16 on Friday. Copa has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,130,000 after acquiring an additional 808,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,498,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 755,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

