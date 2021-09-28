Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Buys 15,586 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 10.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.04. 375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,691. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $74.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

