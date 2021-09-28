Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $460.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several research firms have commented on COST. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.73.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.