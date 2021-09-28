Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.270-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $706 million-$708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.24 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.18.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $239.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.54 and a 200-day moving average of $243.63.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,113 shares of company stock worth $38,461,273. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

