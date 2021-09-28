Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $239.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.54 and its 200 day moving average is $243.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.18.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $145,491.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,930.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,113 shares of company stock worth $38,461,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

