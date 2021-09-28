Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Gap Up to $109.62

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.62, but opened at $114.52. Credicorp shares last traded at $114.75, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,490,000 after purchasing an additional 91,844 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

