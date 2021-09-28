Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Gap Up to $109.62

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.62, but opened at $114.52. Credicorp shares last traded at $114.75, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,490,000 after purchasing an additional 91,844 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.