Credit Suisse Group Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $180.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.56.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,990 shares of company stock worth $21,592,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

