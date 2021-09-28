Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Buy

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$3.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.99.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$3.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.62. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The stock has a market cap of C$493.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.31.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

