Critical Review: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) versus Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Johnson & Johnson has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 19.92% 37.06% 14.04% Reata Pharmaceuticals -3,498.16% -84.38% -35.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Johnson & Johnson and Reata Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 2 6 0 2.75 Reata Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus target price of $190.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $217.80, indicating a potential upside of 93.82%. Given Reata Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reata Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Johnson & Johnson.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Reata Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson $82.58 billion 5.20 $14.71 billion $8.03 20.32 Reata Pharmaceuticals $9.02 million 453.30 -$247.75 million ($7.35) -15.29

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than Reata Pharmaceuticals. Reata Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson & Johnson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Reata Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment focuses on therapeutic areas, such as immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, pulmonary hypertension, and cardiovascular & metabolic diseases. The Medical Devices segment offers products used in the orthopedic, surgery, cardiovascular & neurovascular, and eye health fields. The company was founded by Robert Wood Johnson I, James Wood Johnson and Edward Mead Johnson Sr. in 1886 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation. The company was founded by W. Christian Wigley, Waldemar Priebe, Philip J. Thomas, Jef Karel de Brabander, Thomas C. Sudhof, Jonathan M. Graff, and J. Warren Huff in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

