Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.69. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.