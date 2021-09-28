CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EVD. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.92 ($71.67).

EVD opened at €65.40 ($76.94) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a 1 year high of €64.18 ($75.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of -412.90.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

