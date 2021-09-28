CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,644,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CubeSmart worth $724,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

CUBE opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

