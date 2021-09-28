CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CureVac by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CureVac by 12.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVAC remained flat at $$56.19 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,544. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. CureVac has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $151.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

