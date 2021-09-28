CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CURO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $105,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,888. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CURO opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CURO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

