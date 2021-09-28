CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.69 million.CURO Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $710.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.98. CURO Group has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CURO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,117. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.