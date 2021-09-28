CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.17 and last traded at $77.41. 105,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 858,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on CONE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,939.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Bbva USA bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

