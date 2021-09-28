Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) & LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Financial Review

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 19.12% 16.51% 11.41% Cytosorbents -22.97% -13.33% -10.91%

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Cytosorbents’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $129.37 million 9.32 $21.22 million $1.04 53.55 Cytosorbents $41.01 million 8.49 -$7.84 million ($0.20) -40.15

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LeMaitre Vascular and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cytosorbents 0 0 2 0 3.00

LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus price target of $64.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.37%. Cytosorbents has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.80%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Cytosorbents on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.