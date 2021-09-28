D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.50.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $5,948,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.