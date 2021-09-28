DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

MIMO opened at $7.09 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

