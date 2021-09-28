DA Davidson Weighs in on Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.41.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $27.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

BWB stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

