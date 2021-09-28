DAO Maker Market Cap Tops $92.45 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $92.45 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00006035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00099448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00134671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.66 or 1.00245910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.45 or 0.06811161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.68 or 0.00766316 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

