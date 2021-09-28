Davis R M Inc. Acquires 5,013 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $165.02 and a 52 week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.