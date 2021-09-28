Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.84 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

