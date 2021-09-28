Davis R M Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.34 and its 200-day moving average is $134.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

