Davis R M Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 176,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,637 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $199.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

