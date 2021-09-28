Davis R M Inc. Sells 2,489 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

