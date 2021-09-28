Davis R M Inc. Sells 2,843 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in V.F. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in V.F. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in V.F. by 544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 322,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after buying an additional 272,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,412 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

