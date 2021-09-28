Denison Mines (DML) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Denison Mines (TSE: DML):
- 9/24/2021 – Denison Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
- 9/23/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.10 to C$2.40. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$2.40. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/7/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.10. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.65. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Denison Mines was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.80 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.20 to C$2.40. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
TSE DML opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -64.64.
In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$86,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns -13,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($24,925.32). Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$1,166,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 511,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,920.25. Insiders have sold a total of 850,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,850 in the last ninety days.
