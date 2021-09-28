Denison Mines (DML) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Denison Mines (TSE: DML):

9/24/2021 – Denison Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/23/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.10 to C$2.40. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$2.40. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.10. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.65. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Denison Mines was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.80 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.20 to C$2.40. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE DML opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -64.64.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$86,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns -13,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($24,925.32). Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$1,166,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 511,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,920.25. Insiders have sold a total of 850,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,850 in the last ninety days.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

