DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Down to $34.63

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.63, but opened at $33.22. DermTech shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 3,799 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

The company has a market cap of $964.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,504 shares of company stock worth $1,196,130. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DermTech by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

