Desjardins Comments on Rogers Communications’ FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.56 billion.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.