Destination XL Group (DXLG) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS: DXLG) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Family clothing stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Destination XL Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Destination XL Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Destination XL Group Competitors 428 2349 2309 44 2.38

Destination XL Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.76%. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies have a potential upside of 23.16%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Destination XL Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $318.95 million -$64.54 million -8.88 Destination XL Group Competitors $6.29 billion -$125.07 million 58.15

Destination XL Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Destination XL Group. Destination XL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group 4.84% 137.94% 4.72% Destination XL Group Competitors 5.86% 41.73% 8.23%

Risk and Volatility

Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Destination XL Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc. engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets. It operates through the Stores, and Direct Businesses segments. The company was founded by Calvin Margolis and Stanley I. Berger in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.