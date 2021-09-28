Deutsche Bank AG Buys 402,914 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 57.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,914 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $38,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Li Auto by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 658.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 576,359 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Li Auto by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,106,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 678,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Shares of LI opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.