Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 859,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $36,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,375. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

