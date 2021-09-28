Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $41,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 120.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 136.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.95.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $222.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.27. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

