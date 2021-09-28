Deutsche Bank AG Sells 162,115 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162,115 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of Arch Capital Group worth $35,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.