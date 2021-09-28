Deutsche Bank AG Sells 29,461 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,461 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of Gartner worth $43,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in Gartner by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Gartner by 1,751.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after buying an additional 251,656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 172.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,312,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $315.11 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.