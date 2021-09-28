Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.04.

DXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$8.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.12 million and a PE ratio of 19.40. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$173.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

