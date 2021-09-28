Digitex Futures (DGTX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00055439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00123233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00043691 BTC.

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

