Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.29 million.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 21,648 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.07 per share, with a total value of $715,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.