Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Down 15.8% This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00125391 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 192.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.