Dimecoin Price Down 15.8% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00125391 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 192.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

