Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 550,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,175,301 shares.The stock last traded at $112.55 and had previously closed at $117.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth $41,425,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 186.9% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 8.0% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

