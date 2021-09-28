district0x (DNT) Hits One Day Volume of $7.14 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. district0x has a market capitalization of $87.58 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, district0x has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One district0x coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00122787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00043725 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x (DNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.