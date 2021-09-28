dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.30% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DMYQ stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 174,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

