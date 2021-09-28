Dora Factory (DORA) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.37 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and $16.37 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $5.90 or 0.00014183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00118839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043868 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

