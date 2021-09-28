DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.03.

DOYU opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.76. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

